Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 73.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,834 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 17.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

