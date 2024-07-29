Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average of $280.62. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 86.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.8% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

