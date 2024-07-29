Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 30th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.77.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
