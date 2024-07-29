Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Afentra Stock Down 2.2 %

AET opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.70) on Thursday. Afentra has a 1-year low of GBX 24.35 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.54 ($0.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market cap of £121.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,345.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity at Afentra

In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £5,442.93 ($7,039.49). In other Afentra news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £5,442.93 ($7,039.49). Also, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($74.83), for a total value of £2,001,493.12 ($2,588,583.96). 47.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

