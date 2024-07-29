ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 28.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 54,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.