Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 253,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 488,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,723. The stock has a market cap of $180.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

