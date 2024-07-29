Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $89,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,530.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

