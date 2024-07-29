Acala Token Price Tops $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.52 or 0.99879663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00070924 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0710297 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $6,911,623.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

