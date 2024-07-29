Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

AOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 549,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 220,789 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 357,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 209,423 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 33.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 233,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter.

