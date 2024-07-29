AbbVie’s (ABBV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $195.00.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. American National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.