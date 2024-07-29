800 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 144,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,635. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOR shares. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,297 shares of company stock worth $136,673 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

