3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $143.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $128.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

