36,557 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $61,795,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Invesco Stock Down 2.1 %

IVZ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,149. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.