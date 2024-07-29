1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $65.47

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $64.06. 1st Source shares last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 5,669 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

