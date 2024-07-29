18,682 Shares in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth about $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in N-able by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

N-able Trading Up 1.0 %

N-able stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 644,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

