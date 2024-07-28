WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of WXXWY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.