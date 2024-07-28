WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in July

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of WXXWY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.25.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.