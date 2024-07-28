Wrapped CRO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $82.60 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and approximately $625,338.71 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 911,852,073 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 913,186,706.1254356. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09123419 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $942,398.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

