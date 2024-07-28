Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Raymond James started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.31.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.