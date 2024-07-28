WhiteCoin Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $304,096.82 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00104578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

