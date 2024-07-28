Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE WHG opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

