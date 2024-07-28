Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $390.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.12.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $319.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

