Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.93. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

