Wedbush Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $145.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.34. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

