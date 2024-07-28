Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.30. The firm has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

