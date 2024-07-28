VIDT Datalink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $658,627.60 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $658,627.60 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

