VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

