Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $34,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,370,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $54.51.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

