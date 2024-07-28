Velas Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and $786,313.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,742 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

