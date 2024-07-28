Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.43. 163,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,256. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $278.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

