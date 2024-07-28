Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Value Line has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Value Line in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

