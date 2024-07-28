USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

USCB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of USCB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at $850,469.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 19,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $214,879.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,421 shares in the company, valued at $751,069.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

