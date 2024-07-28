United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $160.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

