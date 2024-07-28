Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,105.23

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $38.67 million and $851,105.23 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.00584821 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00045635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00067108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10272531 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $903,446.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

