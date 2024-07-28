Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.48 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.
View Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.5 %
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.