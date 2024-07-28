Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.5 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.5 %

UCTT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 862,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,865.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,214. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.