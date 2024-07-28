Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Ultra Clean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.420 EPS.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 862,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,755. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

