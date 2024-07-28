TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 67.7% in July

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 608,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TCRX opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.82. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,685,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

