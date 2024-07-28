Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,697 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

