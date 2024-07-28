Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $301,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. 2,366,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.