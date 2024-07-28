Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 5,017 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

