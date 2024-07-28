Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.68. 12,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,673. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

