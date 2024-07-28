Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 622,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PARR

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.