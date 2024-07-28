Truvestments Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 285,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 125,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

