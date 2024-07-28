Truvestments Capital LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 3,381,616 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.