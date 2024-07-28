Truvestments Capital LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 927.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,726,313. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,432,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,057,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

