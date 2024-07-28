Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,491 M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of M-tron Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,556. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

