Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 423 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 934,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,830. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

