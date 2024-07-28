Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 496,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,997. The company has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

