Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.87. 1,942,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

