Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $32.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Trustmark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,830,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trustmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.